The NSW Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) recently confirmed that Jarryd Hayne will face a third sexual assault trial, after having his prior conviction quashed in the criminal court of appeal a few weeks ago.

The grounds on which the appeal succeeded were errors in directions given to the jury on the mental element of the offence, specifically as to whether Hayne was reckless as to consent, and whether he had reasonable grounds to believe the alleged victim was consenting.

This isn’t the first high-profile sexual assault case where jury misdirection has successfully constituted a ground for appeal; in 2016, Luke Lazarus was granted a new trial on the basis that the original trial judge had misled the jury on the question of the accused’s belief in the victim’s consent. And Hayne’s first trial ended in a hung jury, which is reminiscent of NRL player Jack de Belin's two sexual assault trials that both ended with no verdict.