In a video posted to social media from the Ukrainian city of Melitopol in the early days of the Russian invasion, an elderly civilian can be seen confronting Russian troops: “Don't you have problems in your own country to solve?"

The soldiers offer little in the way of reply, but if I may offer a response in their stead: boy, do they ever.

Russia is the most unequal of the world’s developed economies. Before the pandemic, the richest 10% of Russians owned 87% of its wealth, compared with 76% in the US and 66% in China. And COVID has only made things worse. The wealthiest 500 Russians now control 40% of the country’s wealth, while the other 144 million have seen poverty rise, incomes fall and food costs surge.