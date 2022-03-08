No wonder Scott Morrison wants to talk only about submarine bases and national security and military spending all the way until election day. Morrison -- the man who gave us "Operation Sovereign Borders" -- thinks military force is usually a pretty good option.

After all, his one admission of failure in relation to the pandemic was his wish that he had placed the disastrous vaccine rollout under military control at the outset. And, with Peter Dutton, he overcame his reluctance to acknowledge the crisis in aged care and deployed Defence personnel as urged by both employers and unions -- albeit very slowly and in small numbers.

Too slow and too small is the emerging theme of the ADF role in the combined federal-state response to the flood crisis in northern NSW too, which has prompted an apology from the major-general in charge of the operation.