This morning NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet admitted the disaster response hadn’t improved since the Black Summer bushfires. But he couldn't really say why.

“It’s pretty clear to me that more can be done, but for me today it’s not a time for review, it’s a time for action,” he told RN Breakfast.

His comments backed up similar concerns raised by former NSW treasurer and wannabe federal Liberal MP Andrew Constance, who said nothing had changed since the fires which devastated his former electorate of Bega.