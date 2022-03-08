While the east coast continues to witness the consequences of accelerating climate change, the Morrison government is getting on with the business of subsidising more carbon emissions.

Yesterday Minister for Expanding Fossil Fuel Keith Pitt eagerly announced another $7.5 million in taxpayers' money would be given to an outfit called Sweetpea Petroleum "to support exploration in the Northern Territory’s Beetaloo sub-basin".

Fracking in the Beetaloo Basin will generate up to 90 million tonnes of CO2-equivalent emissions a year, generating 1.3 billion tonnes over 20 years. The Coalition's big donors, Santos and Origin, are big proponents of Beetaloo.