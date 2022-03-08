Does Australia need ships? Cargo ships? In 2022 we have just a dozen merchant vessels sailing under the Australian flag. These days the Australian red ensign is more associated with tinfoil-hat-wearing sovereign citizen protests than the merchant fleet it once adorned.

The decline in Australian-flagged vessels since the 1980s is severe, and comes as the number of ships operating under flags of convenience rises. We are talking about ships flagged in Panama, the Marshall Islands, Liberia and other places where they have no links other than their registration.

The idea Australia should have its own locally flagged shipping fleet is a long-term Labor idea. Bill Shorten endorsed it while he was Labor leader and Anthony Albanese has been full steam ahead since he took the helm.