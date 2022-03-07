Nine's Married At First Sight (1.306 million, and second nationally last night) is now deep in its usual clickbait phase to keep the punters engaged until the finals. Lower numbers but better viewing was 60 Minutes (767,000) and its exposure of Sydney businessman Bill Papas, living in Greece and leaving behind estimated debts to Westpac and others of up to half a billion bucks -- and no explanation.

Saturday’s Mardi Gras parade broadcast on the ABC drew 406,000 nationally -- not bad but the organisers scored two big misses: (1) no recognition up front of Ukraine -- after all, their struggle transcends gender/orientation (and Putin is notoriously homophobic); (2) no recognition of the shock death of Shane Warne. Warnie was a national figure, and the Mardi Gras used to be cutting edge in its commentary on current events.

It was Nine’s night, easily: news audiences in the morning and at night were down on last week, with the Ukraine war now a constant news story and the floods easing. Seven’s Dancing With the Stars: All Stars remained a constant with 884,000.