Ukraine has already been tagged the TikTok war. That's too narrow: it’s Instagram, YouTube and Twitter as well. It’s a high-tech weapons war fought on, and fought with, the matching digital sophistication of social media. It has cut out the journalistic middle, that once-venerated war correspondent -- reporter, photographer, camera operator -- we trusted to be our eyes on the ground.

It’s powered the agency of people on the ground with a real-time challenge to the “Westsplaining” complacency of talking heads on both left and right eager to jimmy the war into some 19th-century idea of great power competition.

We’ve long believed that in war, truth becomes the first casualty (thanks for the tip, Aeschylus). Maybe no longer, but that means we need to work much harder to know what we can trust and believe.