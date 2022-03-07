Vale Warnie Shane Warne has passed away at the tragically young age of 52. Warne was a combination of traits that you only get in sport, and not even in sport much anymore. On the field, he was an artist, capable of control and intelligence beyond the grasp of the vast majority of people. Off it, he was... well, he was a total drongo who couldn't stop sending nurses mucky texts and thought Stifler from American Pie was the funniest shit imaginable. Alas, due to the nature of Crikey, our coverage doesn't take in much of the artistry.

Warne shows up surprisingly early in Crikey's life, with a January 2001 post titled "Foul-mouthed spinner a total lout". It's classic early Crikey, dedicated to a scattering of personal experiences (he was, we're unsurprised to hear, a inveterate sledger since his school days), gossip (he tried to get it on with a department of foreign affairs and trade official) and personal swipes. Our main focus since then was future Power Index writer Paul Barry's biography Spun Out -- we covered the backlash (Paul Toohey called it "one of the most graceless and unfair pieces of investigative journalism ever pieced together in this country") and ran an interview giving Barry the chance to defend his work, particularly the focus on Warne's prolific sex life: