“The past isn’t dead. It’s not even past” -- William Faulkner

In Ukraine, one question looms above all: how will it end? In major Russian cities, protesters have bravely taken to the streets in defiance of armed police. People power has a special tradition in Russia, not only in the Bolshevik revolution but the Soviet collapse and, in its wake, the foiled coup to reestablish the Soviet Union -- all were swayed by those on Russian city streets.

Putin’s approval rating was a solid 71% in independent Levada-Center polls, as troops were building up on the border. Whether they can be trusted or not, historically Putin’s support comes mostly from the provinces. Away from the cosmopolitan centres, his cult of personality finds purchase in a wider historical context -- a fact insufficiently acknowledged in the West.