Inspired by the Harper’s Index, Crikey takes a look at the numbers behind the devastating flooding in Queensland and New South Wales.
Mean annual rainfall in Brisbane: 1011.5mm
Rainfall recorded in the four days prior to 28 February 2022: 741mm
To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your Crikey account.
Contact us on: [email protected]
Today's Crikey Index breaks down the devastating flooding in QLD and NSW.
Inspired by the Harper’s Index, Crikey takes a look at the numbers behind the devastating flooding in Queensland and New South Wales.
Mean annual rainfall in Brisbane: 1011.5mm
Rainfall recorded in the four days prior to 28 February 2022: 741mm
Already a subscriber? Log in to keep reading.
Or, register your email address for a FREE 21-day trial.
By submitting this form, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.