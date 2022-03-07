For a government that uses climate adaptation as a shield for its inaction on climate change, it sure doesn't do a lot on adaptation.

Nine years and six months ago, the Productivity Commission wrote a lengthy report on the problems facing effective climate adaptation policies and what could be done to deliver better adaptation for a country that even then was already facing the brunt of a warming climate.

None of the recommendations were ever implemented -- though Scott Morrison eventually did the one thing explicitly recommended against by the Productivity Commission: offering home insurance subsidies via the $10 billion reinsurance pool for North Queensland. Insurance premia for commercial and residential properties in North Queensland have risen steadily and strongly in recent years due to the climate change that North Queensland LNP MPs and the Morrison government deny.