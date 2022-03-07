AUKUS and the ditching of a well-advanced contract to build submarines we were told were fit for Australia's defence needs into the second half of the century was always a stunt by Scott Morrison. Now that the stunt has left him with a serious policy and political problem, he's resorted to another stunt to rescue it.

A pre-election announcement of the sub design and build, which was supposed to not be known until an exhaustive study was finished in 2023? This is strategic, defence and industry policy on the run, driven by the consequences of Morrison's obsession with the next media conference.

And the cost? The first vague estimate of the nuclear subs was $116 billion. Given that the French subs ballooned, in just five years, from $50 billion to $90 billion, that likely means $150 billion for nuclear subs by the time they're in the water. And the first delivered by 2038, according to Peter Dutton now -- a timeline mocked even by the Coalition's supporters.