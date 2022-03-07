During the bit of Friday afternoon usually reserved for embarrassing announcements, former education minister Alan Tudge quit cabinet, despite a report into his alleged abusive relationship with former staffer Rachelle Miller clearing him of breaching ministerial standards.

But Tudge’s quiet move to the backbench was disrupted by a bombshell report in the Nine newspapers, which included text messages indicating Tudge had pressured Miller into not disclosing their relationship during a security vetting process.

Tudge was stood down from the ministry in December, after Miller alleged their consensual relationship in 2017 had been emotionally and, in one instance, physically abusive. In response, Prime Minister Scott Morrison ordered an inquiry, conducted by former inspector-general of intelligence and security Vivienne Thom, into whether Tudge breached ministerial standards.