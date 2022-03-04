Chaos has consumed online communities created to help foreigners organise to travel and volunteer in Ukraine, including some hoping to fight against the Russians, as the spaces deal with a flood of interested users, trolls and infighting.

After making an appeal to internationals, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video today saying that 16,000 foreign volunteers have registered their interest in joining the country’s forces fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Hearing the call for assistance, people from around the world have hoped to find out information about how to volunteer. The number of people searching various keywords relating to volunteering to fight or help in Ukraine spiked as Russian troops rolled over the border into Ukraine (Australia had the 10th-most interest out of any country, with Ireland, the UK and Finland at the top).