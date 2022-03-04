Your correspondent got some pushback earlier this week on the notion that the Russia-Ukraine war had left NATO "screwed" -- by which I meant that its capacity to project power beyond itself had been called as a bluff by the invasion.

That, it must be said now, was somewhat of an assessment of the old NATO -- the Anglosphere Atlantic power with West Germany at the front (France was partially or wholly out from 1959 to 2009, for just that reason), Turkey as an outlier, and against a global bloc who represented (however willingly) an entirely different approach to social life, both lined up, nukes to nukes.

Now NATO seems to me to be such a complex, sprawling beast that any clear mission that is purely military would be wreathed in levels of politics. But it's also clear, as some noted, that it has renewed its purpose along defensive lines. Ambiguity is still possible where clarity matters most: what if Putin or post-Putin Russia were to take the Baltics? Is there a core and periphery NATO? Though a European defence organisation shorn of US and Canada would be a more genuine defence organisation (and will not happen), the Western solidarity movement with Ukraine has coalesced around an allyship that has little time or place -- save among a few commentators -- to also target NATO expansionism or imperialism, or even much comprehend it.