Monday, February 28, was the last day of the interim earnings season, which meant the predictable deluge of results from laggards made for a very busy day in the ASX announcements department.

A full chronological list of the announcements as they rolled out is available here, but in summary, there were 83 losses reported before the market had even opened at 10am and 204 in total for the day. However, there were also 97 profits declared on Monday, the highest number we’ve ever tracked on the last day of an earnings season.

The biggest loss came from Rio Tinto-controlled uranium miner ERA, which has dramatically increased the forecast clean-up costs at its winding-down Ranger Uranium Mine in Kakuda National Park east of Darwin, sparking a $650 million net loss for the half year.