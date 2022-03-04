As I was contemplating the topic of today’s column, I was struck by two successive headlines in The Age. The first, reporting ASIC’s decision not to prosecute Crown Resort directors and senior executives for possible breaches of corporate laws. The second, the Morrison government’s decision to ignore concerns that the retirement income system is “heavily weighted toward those in higher income brackets” in favour of maintaining provisions that allow a handful of Australia’s mega-rich to use their super funds to minimise tax and hand their nest egg on as inheritance.

Here, in a nutshell, are the two types of corruption -- individual and democratic -- that have brought American democracy to its knees and, if not addressed here, will hobble Australian democracy too. It starts with distrust. Not just of the basic integrity of our leaders to play by the same moral rules that apply to the rest of us and be held accountable when they don’t. But also, and just as importantly, trust that the leaders will use their power to establish laws that are fair.

By fair, I mean, not “rigged” -- the word of the decade for a reason -- to give advantages to some that are not enjoyed by others. Indeed, one reading of the rise of demagogic leaders in the Republican Party (a process begun by Pat Buchanan in the 1990s, continued by Sarah Palin and culminating in Donald Trump) was the rage of what journalist Jeremy Peters describes as the party’s “valley trash” at being passed over by establishment members for leadership positions.