If the response of Western governments to Russia's invasion of Ukraine was stronger than Vladimir Putin might have expected -- with serious financial and economic consequences now ensuing for the pariah state -- the non-government response has been just as harsh.

International bodies like the Olympic movement and the soccer body FIFA -- both of which are on par with Putin's regime for corruption, if not body count -- have booted Russia out. Major international companies like BP and Exxon have severed ties with Russia; major retailers have pulled out; big manufacturers are abandoning production and sales; big logistics companies have cut Russia off.

In the US, at least, there's popular appetite for even more sanctions, and pressure on companies to go further in cutting Russia off. In the UK, perceptions of the US have lifted significantly, and perceptions that Russia is hostile, unsurprisingly, have surged. In Finland -- in defiance of Putin -- there's growing support to join NATO.