Standing on the world stage, Putin declares Ukraine is his for the taking and young troops his to sacrifice. Individualistic, brazen, aggressive and entitled, he is embodying his carefully curated image of a strongman, the image of hypermasculinity and heterosexualism.

This visceral, macho image has made Putin all the more easy to hate. Backlash against him from the West has been immense -- and personal. After ongoing natural disasters and two years of a pandemic, it seems the last thing the West wants to see is Putin shirtless, riding a horse and aggressively attempting to redraw the map of Europe.

Hypermasculine image no accident

The world isn’t angry that Putin is acting like a macho strongman -- the world is angry he is invading a sovereign democratic nation whose people have pushed with their votes and their protests to join the European Union, murdering citizens and shooting at childrens hospitals. Russia’s nuclear arsenal is terrifying. And for Europeans, Russia’s expansion is closer to home than conflicts in the Middle East.