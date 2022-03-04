China has quickly moved to develop a more nuanced approach to Russia's invasion of the Ukraine after its initial firm backing of Vladimir Putin. On Tuesday, the Chinese government moved to play a key role in trying to halt the conflict.

“Ukraine is willing to strengthen communications with China and looks forward to China playing a role in realising a ceasefire,” the Chinese government said in a statement.

This came days after Xi Jinping called Putin during a reported emergency meeting of the elite Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party.