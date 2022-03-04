This week someone posted a bad tweet about how the world was “cancelling” Russia. It was naturally mocked, as attempts to shoehorn everything into the tired “cancel culture” debate often deservedly are.

Still, there’s something to be said for how, in less than a week, Vladimir Putin’s regime, with its mass resource wealth, nuclear arsenal, and not insubstantial cultural capital, was reduced to an international pariah state.

Putin’s friendliness was made clear yesterday, when the United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It is a symbolic gesture, one which will do little to stop the Russian military advance.