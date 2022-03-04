The wide-ranging impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine can be difficult to comprehend. So, inspired by the Harper’s Index, Crikey decided an effective way to offer a panoptic view of the ramifications of the war — economically, militarily, societally — would be to break it down by the numbers.
Percentage of global economy made up by Russia: 3%
Number of Russian-controlled companies set up in the UK in the past year: 623
Decrease in trade value between Russia and Ukraine from 2011 to 2020: 85%
Ukraine’s largest export: cereal (aka grains)
Ukraine’s trade value with Russia in 2020: $7.2 billion
Ukraine’s trade value with the EU in 2021: $58 billion
Number of Ukrainian refugees who have fled the country since the Russian invasion: 1 million
Percentage of Ukrainians who said they would not want an immigrant or foreign worker as a neighbour: 27%
Percentage of Russians who said they would not want an immigrant or foreign worker as a neighbour: 32%
Percentage of Ukrainians who expressed confidence in the military: 71%
Percentage of Russians who expressed confidence in the military: 75%
Annual Russian military spending: $61.7 billion
Annual Ukrainian military spending: $5.9 billion
Portion of Russians who rate themselves as either quite or very happy: 8/10
Portion of Ukrainians who rate themselves as either quite or very happy: 8/10
Portion of Australians who rate themselves as either quite or very happy: 9/10
Ukrainian-born people in Australia: 13,366
Australians who reported Ukrainian ancestry: 46,000
The number of Ukraine-born Australians recorded in the 1954 census: 14,757
Percentage of Ukraine-born Australians who speak Russian at home: 57%
The number of Ukrainians who starved to death under Soviet rule between 1931 and 1934: 3.9 million
More please! Lovely to have some numbers.
Could you put in a table, or list on the same line, so we can compare more easily as we read? For example the trade with Russia and trade with Europe.
Hoping to see some charts in future too – there are some good role models. The Economist does a great job of data journalism, the Stats Guy on the New Daily is good for a deep dive in demographics, or Greg Jericho in the Guardian for economics.