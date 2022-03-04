Our interest in the floods and the Ukraine invasion faded in the evening, except for Nine News through to the end of ACA, with around 100,000 more viewers at times than a week earlier. Seven News showed little change, especially compared to the higher viewing levels earlier this week.

Likewise the ABC until Foreign Correspondent’s report on Ukraine and Russia (spot-on work by David Lipson), which was watched by 666,000 national viewers -- up from 503,000 the week before. FC lifted Q+A’s audience up to a respectable 467,000 from 359,000 the week before.

Nine News again stood out with solid wins along the East Coast, especially in the flood-affected Sydney metro and Brisbane/southeast Queensland markets. Seven won regional Queensland easily but Nine won the northern NSW (flood zone) market easily. It seems once again that viewers tune into Nine more than Seven in crisis periods and big news days. Viewers also dropped 7.30 on Thursday -- down around 70,000 viewers from a week earlier.