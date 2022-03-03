More than 870,000 Ukrainians have fled the country since war broke out a week ago. The United Nations estimates the conflict will create four million refugees with another 12 million people requiring relief and protection within the country.

The EU is expected to grant temporary protection to all Ukrainian refugees, who are waiting up to 60 hours at border crossings in freezing temperatures in Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania. Poland has processed the majority of refugees, with more than 453,000 people crossing its border.

But nations aren’t always kind or generous when it comes to refugee policy. Ukraine is the eighth-most populous country in Europe, with 44 million people, and the conflict is set to cause Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century.