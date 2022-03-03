Right now, a centuries-long debate about how we frame international relations -- about how we expect (or should expect) states to act -- is being fought out in the cities of Ukraine, over and over again with every rocket thrown at the carapace of international law and financial sanctions.

When we’re confronted with complex systems like global relations, we all, inevitably, look around, eager for a shortcut. That shortcut? We see what we believe. Or as social media would have it, we default to our priors.

Once you know the code, you can pigeonhole those commentators you hear or read (including here on Crikey). But, it’s a default with real-world consequences. It can deliver a too-easy explanation. And from explanation it’s a short step to normalisation. And from normalisation, a not much longer step to justification.