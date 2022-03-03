When I ask to do an interview with Norman about his plans to head over to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he reluctantly agrees while saying it’s against his best interests. The only reason he’s doing it is because, he says, “it’s a one-sided conversation at the moment”.

We use end-to-end encrypted service Wickr to speak. Norman -- a pseudonym chosen by the man as a homage to Norman Prince, the founder of a WWI French Air Force unit comprising mostly American volunteer fighters -- tells me he’s a middle-aged Australian who served in the French Foreign Legion and in the private sector.

I found him online in a subreddit dedicated to people organising to go over and volunteer in Ukraine, mostly with an intent to fight. Dozens of people who say they’re Australian have claimed that they’re serious about going, although it’s impossible to know whether they’re serious or just shitposting. None of them seem to have any ties to Ukraine. I’ve messaged back and forth with a handful and conducted phone interviews with two of them to get a sense for how real their plans are.