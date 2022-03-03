World at large In the background of the relentless shin splint of the early months of 2022 has been the comparatively low-key stupidity of Clive Palmer suing WA Emperor Premier Mark McGowan for (get this) defamation. The mining magnate has been saying characteristically sane and correct things, such as that he believed McGowan had a "licence to kill" and could murder him without prosecution under the provisions of the legislation* introduced to prevent him collecting compensation for billions in royalties from a mining proposal. Surprised that hasn't made it into one of his front-page newspaper ads.

WA journalist Emma Wynne spotted a great detail in the case: McGowan's appearance was moved to March 7 because, as Justice Michael Lee puts it, "the world has now changed, or at least Western Australia has". Which put Tips in mind of a 1990s documentary about World War II in which the American voice-over solemnly intoned: "And then, in 1941, the world changed."

*This is obviously a total distortion and overstatement of what the legislation allows. Under the law as it stands, the worst that McGowan can do is have you hauled to Lark Hill Sportsplex where he kicks the shit out of you in front of jeering Rockingham locals.