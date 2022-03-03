On the morning of February 24, as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, German army chief Alfons Mais got up and wrote on LinkedIn that he had “never ever expected to experience war again” in Europe. After years of budget cuts, he observed that the Bundeswehr, the German military, "stands naked. The options we can offer our government to support the alliance [NATO] are extremely limited”.

Only three days later, on February 27, after Putin had put his nuclear deterrent forces on alert, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz committed an extra €100 billion, around $US112 billion, to his country’s defense budget. In another major turnaround, he also authorised third countries like the Netherlands to ship German-made defensive weapons to Ukraine, and he supported a call for the European Union to finance the supply of defensive weapons to Ukraine. All this, he said in Parliament, was needed “to protect our freedom and our democracy”. According to Claudia Major, a defense analyst for the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, these and other decisions constitute “a revolution”.

In other European countries, Putin’s ruthless attack on Ukraine has also been a watershed moment -- a kind of European 9/11.