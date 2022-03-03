Donald Trump has spent his entire life escaping the consequences of his actions. This does not mean he has avoided failures and humiliations. Trump Airlines was grounded. Trump Magazine was pulped. Trump University never conferred any credits or diplomas, and Trump had to fork out $25 million to settle fraud claims. Trump's casinos bet the house and lost.

The Donald J Trump Foundation, his eponymous charity, was deployed as a personal slush fund. Its most infamous disbursements were spent acquiring three portraits of Trump, which were then displayed in his various properties. After a litany of legal violations, and a $2 million restitution payment, the foundation was forced to dissolve by the New York attorney general's office.

Imagine the reaction if the Clinton Foundation had done any of this.