Yesterday as Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced $70 million in military aid to Kyiv, Russia embassy in Canberra posted a 2014 article by American political scientist John Mearsheimer titled “Why the Ukraine crisis is the West’s fault”.

According to the embassy, it’s the US and EU that bear greatest responsibility for Vladimir Putin’s invasion, which it claims is simply an operation to demilitarise Ukraine.

The embassy is not alone in towing the Kremlin's line; similar arguments have been picked up by a handful of Russian apologists across the political spectrum who are fighting a largely unsuccessful battle to shift the narrative.