Like George Orwell joining the International Brigades to defend Spain against the fascists, can Australians travel to Ukraine to help fight the Russians?

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for volunteers to get over there and join a foreign legion attached to the Ukrainian army. It’s had some support -- for example, from the UK’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Not here, though. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has joined his foreign affairs and defence ministers, Marise Payne and Peter Dutton, in telling Australians to not even think about it -- not just because it’s generally a bad idea to run towards a war but, as Morrison put it, the legal position of anyone who tries “remains very unclear”.