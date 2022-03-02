The Independent Commission Against Corruption has found that the NSW Labor Party took a $100,000 donation from Chinese agent of influence Huang Xiangmo and tried to hide it by co-opting a bunch of randoms to claim they were the donors.

The guy at the centre of the scheme, former Labor MLC Ernest Wong, has been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The 288-page report produced by ICAC leaves some questions dangling, however, particularly around what happened after NSW Labor officials discovered the dodge, but before the authorities started digging.