Russia Today (aka RT), the English language outlet funded by the Russian government, like all the tendrils that link Russia to the wider world, is being targeted for sanctions.

Foxtel and SBS have suspended it from their services, and the British broadcast regulator OfCom is looking into a flurry of complaints against it since Russia invaded Ukraine. I spent the day watching RT America to find out what brought about this response.

First the obvious stuff. It is transparently a propaganda outlet and the "news" is just as you'd expect -- talking points of Russian political and military leadership, unquestioningly repeated. There are images of grateful Ukrainians waving at Russian tanks, or children clambering on them like playground equipment. The homes of "good, happy" families in Donbass destroyed but for one suspiciously intact family photo or children's book. The veracity of the "deNazification" premise of the invasion is not debated. And it is all delivered with the same patina of straight, serious news.