Remember "energy security"? Like most things with the word "security" tacked on, or with "sovereign" floating around, it's a slogan employed by vested interests to advance their own cause, as much as it is a genuine policy issue. That's why the Coalition likes to talk about energy security strictly in terms of keeping fossil fuel power going in order to guarantee supply for "when the sun doesn't shine and the wind doesn't blow".

But then the government got caught out on "fuel security" as Australia's uncompetitive refining sector steadily shut up shop and we became ever more dependent on imports of fuel. As headlines about Australia running out of fuel proliferated, last year the government cobbled together a "fuel security package" to, it said, increase fuel storage and "to hold a sovereign refining capability".

As always, the government is driven by its own perception of its political interests, and by the interests of its major donors, rather than by policy. But there's a significant policy challenge to deal with: the Russian invasion of Ukraine has put on the security agenda, front and centre, the costs of remaining dependent on oil.