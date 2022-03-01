As the UN Security Council meets, the geopolitical reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is crystallising. Unsurprisingly the US, EU, UK and their allies have rallied behind Ukraine, and the African Union has called for a ceasefire. But a few surprising allegiances have forged on both sides.

Although Russia wasn’t expected to have widespread support, there's nary an ally in sight as its "48-hour invasion" becomes a drawn-out war. Rather, a series of major players is attempting to both appease Russia and protect their own interests in stability.

Here's where the world stands: