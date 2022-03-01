In the 1930s, the tops and cuffs of shirts were often made of celluloid for greater durability; decades indeed. So somewhere beneath the floor of Westminster Abbey, under the engraved words "Neville Chamberlain", a skull in nothing other than a wing collar wears a rictus grin and taunts us: "Appeasement, huh? Czechoslovakia, huh? Not so easy is it, arseholes! Not so easy!"

It is not so easy indeed. Five days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine and it is clear there will be no substantial assistance in any form from Europe and NATO to a country which has never stopped pursuing substantial alignment with NATO, despite Russia's clear indication that it would amount to a casus belli.

Thus on January 17 Ukraine and NATO signed a technology development cooperation initiative, i.e. cyber- and automated-war cooperation, presumably the proximate prompt for Russia's decision to invade. This was the latest stage in a series of moves towards full European integration, with the Ukrainian government reinstating its official intent to join NATO after the very murky "revolution" against a pro-Russian president in 2014.