Hillary Clinton called it. In hers and Donald Trump's final presidential debate in 2016 she said Russian President Vladimir Putin would "rather have a puppet as president of the United States". America didn't listen.

She was right. A ventriloquist couldn't wish for a better sidekick than Trump.

October 2007 to Larry King: "Look at Putin, what he's doing with Russia. I mean, you know, what's going on over there. I mean this guy has done -- whether you like him or don't like him -- he's doing a great job."