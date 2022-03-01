In late 2019, right before Australia’s east coast burned, the Morrison government unveiled a $4 billion Emergency Response Fund designed to “help Australians recover from natural disaster”.

There have been plenty of natural disasters since then. Lismore is under 14 metres of water in floods that have devastated northern NSW and south-east Queensland. But of that $4 billion, not a cent has been spent on disaster recovery, and no readiness projects have commenced construction.

Labor is on the attack. But the government’s Emergency Management Minister Bridget McKenzie says everything is working as planned.