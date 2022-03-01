The heartbreak is just a window away. Any window in Queensland’s south-east is framing a story we’ve all seen before. Houses inundated. Families broken. Children separated from schools. Roads cut in half. Suburbs became islands as roads which had never flooded became rivers. Creeks became angry, spewing mud into businesses and homes.

But Brisbane’s big brown river that snakes through the city before emptying into Moreton Bay is the real villain again. It’s swallowed houseboats and cranes and ferry terminals, piers and pontoons, and is using them as weapons as it races downstream.

We didn’t see this coming, just as we didn’t see the murderous 2011 flood. Questions were asked then, and they’ll be asked again when the sun stays out and clothes begin to dry.