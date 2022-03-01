The report of the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) on the saga of the $100,000 donation from Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo to NSW Labor in 2015, and the attempts by Labor politician Ernest Wong to cover it up, often reads like bad comedy. There are bags and wine boxes full of money, cars doing laps of the Domain, clumsy suborning of witnesses, comically evasive suspects, wildly clashing testimonies, panicked officials and cameos by senior politicians.

But the scandal claimed a life, that of Quanbao Liao, who took his own life rather than be questioned by the NSW ICAC about his role -- relatively minor, in the scheme of things -- in hiding the origin of the donation. And Huang was intent on using political donations to get as close to power as he possibly could.

Despite the epic ICAC report, the story is relatively straightforward. ICAC found that Huang attended a March 2015 dinner organised by the Chinese Friends of Labor under the auspices of Labor MLC Ernest Wong in Sydney -- also attended by then-federal opposition leader Bill Shorten and then-NSW opposition leader Luke Foley as well as shadow state and federal ministers -- and later donated $100,000 to NSW Labor, provided in a bag to then-NSW Labor secretary Jamie Clements. As Huang was a prohibited donor under NSW laws -- because, Wong believed, he was a property developer as head of the Yuhu property group -- Wong arranged to have the origins of the money covered up using false donation declarations prepared for the occasion.