Into my WhatsApp over the weekend popped a short video of my friends’ four-year-old son Taras in his Kyiv apartment packing his most valued toys into his backpack to carry them to safety in the city’s bomb shelter. He looks up to listen to his father, zips the bag closed, stands up straight, tests the bag’s weight. He’s ready to go.

Last thing, he turns around to his room to say goodbye to the toys he has to leave behind.

The video was shared by Taras’ parents, two Ukrainian friends in Kyiv who I think about every day of this war. (Even now that they’re a bit safer in western Ukraine.)