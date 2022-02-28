Some of the swiftest responses to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week came from international sport. A series of events were promptly cancelled, sponsorships were pulled and sanctions were installed. But will they really have any impact?

What's been lost so far?

First to go was the Champions League final set to be played in St. Petersburg in May, with governing body UEFA quick to make the call to move the game to Paris. Formula 1 announced that “it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances”, foreshadowing a cancellation of the September race. On the tennis circuit, the ATP challenger tournament due to take place this week in Moscow has been cancelled.

Most recently, FIFA announced that no international soccer matches will be held in Russia. And while the Russian team will be allowed to compete in qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, they will not be able to compete under the country’s name or flag, and the national anthem will not be played. FIFA's statement said it hasn't ruled out excluding Russia from qualifiers completely.