Vladimir Putin's aggression in Ukraine and rising floodwaters in Queensland and New South Wales saw hundreds of thousands of extra viewers tuned in to news broadcasts across the day on Sunday, with ABC News channel coming out on top again.

On Saturday, its leading prime-time share last night of 3.6% followed wins (across the digital channels) with 5.0%, Friday with 5.3% and Thursday with 5.9%.

Across the board, Sunday morning saw Sunrise, Weekend Today and Insiders add around 400,000 viewers across the three hours from 7am to 10am, and the total audience across those three hours swelled to more than 1.6 million (shades of a post-federal election Sunday).