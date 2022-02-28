Walkley on by Crikey attended Australian journalism's night of nights on Friday, watching Samantha Maiden deservedly pick up the Gold Walkley for her reporting on sexual assault and harassment in Parliament, and, criminally, Crikey's Cam Wilson fail to pick up an award despite all the work he put into hacking the process.

Several journalistic luminaries -- among them Louise Milligan and John Lyons -- put in an extremely respectable shift on the dance floor and while sadly no one offered us cocaine or tried to drunkenly shove anyone from the stage, apparently one high-profile journo tried vaping for the first time. Not really the same, huh?

But one notable absentee from this glittering occasion was Sydney Morning Herald editor Bevan Shields, despite the fact that a name tag and a chair had been set aside for him.