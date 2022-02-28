A trolling post from an Australian Proud Boys social media account pretending that they were flying overseas to fight alongside Russian troops in Ukraine has gone viral, amplifying the account’s false claims and helping them grow their audience.

Late last week, a tiny Twitter account claiming to belong to a local chapter of the far-right group Proud Boys made a series of posts saying that their members were flying overseas to Poland to join other international members of the group on the ground in Russia -- a meme that had also been made by other Proud Boy chapters.

Crikey has chosen not to specify which account to avoid amplifying it further.