NSW Treasurer Matt Kean this morning announced the state's investment fund is set to dump $75 million worth of assets in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. It's another case of a state government leading from the front, and one that puts more pressure on Australia's sovereign wealth fund, the Future Fund, to take a similar position.

The Future Fund, which is chaired by Howard-era treasurer Peter Costello, controls around $200 billion in investments made on behalf of the Australian government. And because it is only required to disclose its top 100 listed equity holdings, we don't know how much money it has invested in Russia.

The fund, and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg's office, didn't respond to questions about its Russian investment by deadline.