Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, just before 3pm on Thursday, saw approximately 200,000 to 230,000 extra people tune in for the 6 to 7pm news broadcasts on Nine, Seven and the ABC -- plus 7.30, which saw a jump of 160,000 from the previous week.

ABC News was where people went for continuing updates -- its prime-time share last night of 5.9% was its highest for some time and more. Sky News Afternoon Agenda saw a small pick up in viewers by the evening blatherers -- Bolt, Credlin et al. -- failed to get any real bounce.

Regional Top 5: Seven News, 517,000; Seven News, 492,000; Home and Away, 308,000; Nine News, 298,000; 7pm ABC News, 294,000.