The Russian invasion of Ukraine offers an unexpected opportunity for the United States to deal decisively with Russia in a way that also advances US strategic objectives in Asia.

This may seem counterintuitive, given that the crisis has so far pulled US attention away from Asia. But by playing his hand now, at a moment when the Chinese military is probably still a few years from completing the modernisation needed to move decisively against Taiwan, Russian President Vladimir Putin has created a window of opportunity for the United States to get its affairs in order in Europe, with a view to having greater bandwidth to deal with China in a future crisis.

There are two basic ways for the United States to exploit this window.