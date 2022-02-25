Russia is invading Ukraine. The war will be short, deadly and one-sided. Russia will win. Ukraine, quite possibly, will cease to exist.

It strikes as unusual, because in living memory it is. Whatever Russian President Vladimir Putin says about it, he has undertaken an invasion of conquest of another sovereign state. We haven’t seen anything like it, apart from Saddam Hussein’s abortive attempted takeover of Kuwait in 1991, since World War II. Prior to that, of course, this kind of thing had been de rigueur for any self-respecting major player.

The nation state is a relatively modern invention, but the law recognises it as a definite thing and modern international law has it as its bedrock. Sovereignty -- territorial and political -- is fundamental.